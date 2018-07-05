5 people injured in gas explosion at CT shopping centre

It’s not yet clear what caused the blast, but firefighters are on the scene.

CAPE TOWN - Fire and Rescue has confirmed there’s been a gas explosion at Gardens Shopping Centre in Cape Town’s City Bowl.

At least five people have been injured in a gas explosion at the Gardens Shopping Centre in Cape Town’s City Bowl.

It’s not yet clear what caused the blast, but firefighters are on the scene.

Fire and Rescue’s Theo Layne said: “At about 3.15 pm on Thursday the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue responded to a pulp kitchen at Gardens Centre, where we had a gas explosion on the second floor. Five persons had sustained injuries. Three fire engines, three rescue vehicles and 21 firefighters are currently on the scene.”

#CTgasexplosion Mop up operations continue at Gardens Shopping Centre after a gas explosion. KP pic.twitter.com/Wd7FDpC1r3 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 5, 2018

Staff members and shoppers standing outside Gardens Shopping Centre where a gas explosion took place. KP pic.twitter.com/FAt7G8ONbb — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 5, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)