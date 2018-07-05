Traditional leaders back EFF's approach on land reform

Contralesa’s general secretary Zolani Mkiva says their organisation and the EFF agree on the approach to land reform.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of Traditional Leaders of SA (Contralesa) says it agrees with Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) that Section 25 of the Constitution must be amended to allow for expropriation of land without compensation, adding that the State must be the custodian of the land.

The organisation held what it has described as a historic meeting with the leadership of the red berets on Thursday.

“Contralesa and the EFF are in full agreement that Section 25 of the Constitution must be amended. Contralesa and the EFF further agree that the State shall be the overall custodian of all South African land.”

He says Contralesa has asked the EFF to clarify in its policy what the role of traditional leaders is.

“The EFF has committed to developing a strong policy position on the institution of traditional leadership and its role for inclusion in the 2019 manifesto.”

The organisation says it will continue to meet with other progressive forces ahead of next year’s elections.

TEAM OF MINISTERS TO LOOK INTO LAND CONCERNS

Cabinet says a team of ministers has been appointed to engage with traditional leaders on their concerns related to land expropriation without compensation.

Minister Nomvula Mokonyane made the announcement at a briefing on the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and Inkatha Freedom Party leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi on Wednesday addressed a land imbizo in KwaZulu-Natal.

The pair spoke out against land expropriation without compensation in so far as it related to the Ingonyama Trust.

Mokonyane says Cogta Minister Zweli Mkhize will lead the delegation which will meet with traditional leaders.

