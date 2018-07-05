Three suspected poachers mauled to death by lions in Eastern Cape
It’s understood the men entered the Sibuya Game Reserve in the early hours of Monday and were found dismembered the following day.
CAPE TOWN - Three suspected poachers have been mauled to death by a pride of lions at a game reserve in the Eastern Cape.
It’s unclear whether the incident is the same as the one being investigated by the Eastern Cape police following the discovery of suspected human skeletal remains on a game farm in the Kenton on Sea area.
Detectives combed the scene on Wednesday, and the remains have been sent for forensic testing.
Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said: “A riffle and an axe were found at the scene. An investigation will continue. At this stage, we’re unable to speculate as to how the remains ended up at the scene."
More info to follow.
