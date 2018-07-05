Striking Sassa employees expected back at work today

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • -2°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
Go

Striking Sassa employees expected back at work today

Workers affiliated to the Public Servants Association (PSA) have been protesting for several weeks demanding higher salaries.

FILE: South African Social Security Agency employees picket outside the headquarters in Pretoria. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
FILE: South African Social Security Agency employees picket outside the headquarters in Pretoria. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
21 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Striking South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) employees are expected back at work on Thursday morning after the Labour Court gave all parties involved in the wage dispute seven days to begin negotiations.

The directive forms part of the court's decision on Wednesday to strike the application aimed at stopping the strike from the roll.

Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu had argued that the work stoppage by employees would disrupt Sassa's ability to administer the payment of grants.

Workers affiliated to the Public Servants Association (PSA) have been protesting for several weeks demanding higher salaries.

The association’s Tahir Maepa says Minister Shabangu’s urgent court application was a waste of taxpayers’ money.

“Something that we’ve maintained for the whole week is that there is no case that PSA has to answer.”

Maepa says the ruling is not only a victory for workers but for millions of Sassa beneficiaries.

“Our 17 million citizens of this country will at least be able to go back to sleep without worrying that their social grants are not going to be paid.”

Sassa has welcomed the ruling and says it will abide by the order.

WATCH: Sassa employees picket for better wages

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA