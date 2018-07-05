Striking Sassa employees expected back at work today

Workers affiliated to the Public Servants Association (PSA) have been protesting for several weeks demanding higher salaries.

JOHANNESBURG - Striking South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) employees are expected back at work on Thursday morning after the Labour Court gave all parties involved in the wage dispute seven days to begin negotiations.

The directive forms part of the court's decision on Wednesday to strike the application aimed at stopping the strike from the roll.

Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu had argued that the work stoppage by employees would disrupt Sassa's ability to administer the payment of grants.

Workers affiliated to the Public Servants Association (PSA) have been protesting for several weeks demanding higher salaries.

The association’s Tahir Maepa says Minister Shabangu’s urgent court application was a waste of taxpayers’ money.

“Something that we’ve maintained for the whole week is that there is no case that PSA has to answer.”

Maepa says the ruling is not only a victory for workers but for millions of Sassa beneficiaries.

“Our 17 million citizens of this country will at least be able to go back to sleep without worrying that their social grants are not going to be paid.”

Sassa has welcomed the ruling and says it will abide by the order.

WATCH: Sassa employees picket for better wages