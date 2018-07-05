Popular Topics
‘South Africans paying too much for private healthcare’

The Competition Commission also warned that patients are sometimes prescribed treatments they don’t need by an industry with limited competition.

FILE: Picture: Supplied.
FILE: Picture: Supplied.
4 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Competition Commission says South Africans are paying too much for private healthcare.

While presenting its findings of a four-year investigation into the sector, the antitrust watchdog also warned that patients are sometimes prescribed treatments they don’t need by an industry with limited competition.

The commissions investigating panel was headed by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo.

He cited examples of unnecessary treatment such as if a doctor orders more tests than are needed, or conducts a caesarean section when it is not necessary to do so.

The findings could boost Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s efforts to cut costs for patients as the government works towards implementing a nationwide medical insurance plan that aims to give the poor greater access to healthcare.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Popular in Local

