Section27 shocked at death of child after falling into Limpopo pit toilet

Three-year-old Monono Omari died in the crude toilet at a relative’s home in Moletji on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Rights group Section27 has expressed shock after a three-year-old boy drowned in a pit toilet in Limpopo.

Monono Omari's aunt left him to relieve himself in the outside toilet but grew worried when she realised she hadn't seen him for some time.

She reported the matter to police after her search proved unsuccessful.

Section27 Spokesperson Zukiswa Pikoli said: “This is very tragic and sad indeed. It reinforces the need for eradication of pit toilets and the provision of safe and adequate sanitation. Not only in schools, but throughout the country.

At the same time, the Limpopo Social Development Department says it's saddened by the death of Omari in Moletji Ditenteng.

Social Development MEC Spokesperson Joel Seabi says the department will send a team to visit the child’s family.

“We have learned as the department that there has been such an incident and it’s quite saddening for us and disappointing that even when we just came back from Child Protection Week, we still continue to witness such incidents of negligence, if you want to call it that.”

Omari is not the first child to die in a pit latrine in that province.

In 2014, five-year-old Michael Komape died the same way at his primary school.

His family is seeking nearly R3 million in damages in a matter currently before a court.

