Sebenza substation to help mitigate Joburg power outages
The Sebenza substation was due to be completed in March but has been delayed because of financial constraints.
JOHANNESBURG - City Power says the yet to be completed Sebenza substation will mitigate power outages in Johannesburg’s north-east areas.
This comes after several suburbs experienced power cuts since last month.
Eskom has previously stated that ageing infrastructure is to blame for the power interruptions.
The Sebenza substation was due to be completed in March but has been delayed because of financial constraints.
The City of Joburg's Sol Masolo says there's still no clear date for completion of the project.
“We’re hoping to complete all the work at the substation very shortly. There’s a part that we need to do [and] some of our partners need to do. We believe that once our partners are finished with their side of the project, we should be able to complete the substation quite shortly.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.