Sebenza substation to help mitigate Joburg power outages

JOHANNESBURG - City Power says the yet to be completed Sebenza substation will mitigate power outages in Johannesburg’s north-east areas.

This comes after several suburbs experienced power cuts since last month.

Eskom has previously stated that ageing infrastructure is to blame for the power interruptions.

The Sebenza substation was due to be completed in March but has been delayed because of financial constraints.

The City of Joburg's Sol Masolo says there's still no clear date for completion of the project.

“We’re hoping to complete all the work at the substation very shortly. There’s a part that we need to do [and] some of our partners need to do. We believe that once our partners are finished with their side of the project, we should be able to complete the substation quite shortly.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)