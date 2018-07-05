'Sars inquiry driven by Gordhan-led group wanting to capture it'
EFF leader Julius Malema says he wants Tom Moyane to go, but he must be removed from his position in a fair and legal manner.
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has hit out at the inquiry into tax administration and governance at the South African Revenue Service (Sars), saying it’s driven by a grouping led by Minister Pravin Gordhan that wants to capture the Revenue Service.
But he says this view should not be confused with the red beret’s call for Tom Moyane to step down.
Last week, Moyane, who was represented by the party’s chairperson Advocate Dali Mpofu, tried to halt the inquiry, calling it a kangaroo court and saying it was biased against him.
But retired Judge Robert Nugent rejected his request this week.
Malema said: “Moyane will have to go, it doesn’t matter the outcome. Moyane defended kleptocracy.
He says he wants Moyane to go, but he’s against the inquiry currently underway at the Sars.
"A Pravin Gordhan-led grouping is at the moment conducting public hearings, fact-finding missions whose main pursuit is to consolidate Sars as theirs.”
He says his defence of Moyane in the face of the inquiry has nothing to do with his tax matters.
“I’ve received no favour from Tom Moyane but you can’t punish him. You can’t attack him through an unfair process and expect me to keep quiet.”
Malema says Moyane must be removed from his position in a fair and legal manner.
LISTEN: Moyane’s lawyer plans to approach Ramaphosa to halt Sars inquiry
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.