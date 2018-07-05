SAPS, Ipid working to avert conflict of interest in cases
The police’s Vish Naidoo says Jan Mabula and his team who are the subject of an Ipid investigation have been removed from the case related to the search warrant at Phahlane’s house.
PRETORIA – Police say they are working with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) to develop a memorandum of understanding to avoid conflict of interest in investigations.
The move follows a High Court order last week which prohibits the South African Police Service (SAPS) detectives who are the subject of an Ipid investigation from probing Ipid officials.
The watchdog body approached the courts after several police officers accused of crimes were assigned to investigate the legality of an Ipid search warrant executed at former acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane’s house.
He says the police and Ipid are working towards normalising relations.
“The order is going to continue up to a point that a memorandum of understanding is reached between the Ipid as well as the SAPS. So, we’re in a process of finalising that memorandum.”
The court did not set a timeframe for any agreement to be reached.
