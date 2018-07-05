Robben Island Museum condemns plans to auction Madiba's cell

Robben Island Museum's Morongoa Ramaboa says it’s a world heritage site and the museum would under no circumstances consider auctioning off Madiba's cell.

CAPE TOWN - The Robben Island Museum has strongly condemned plans to auction off an opportunity to sleep in Nelson Mandela's cell on the island.

The CEO Sleepout launched the offer online on Wednesday night but then backtracked saying the event was postponed.

Robben Island Museum's Morongoa Ramaboa says it’s a world heritage site and the museum would under no circumstances consider auctioning off Madiba's cell.

“The preservation of our heritage is non-negotiable. It is a key priority for us to safeguard our valuable legacy in order to offer an authentic visitor experience.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)