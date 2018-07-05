Residents living in subsidised houses across CT face eviction

More than 100 residents who live in houses owned by a social rental housing company marched through the CBD to the Western Cape Legislature on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN – Scores of residents living in subsidised housing units across Cape Town are facing eviction due to high rental prices.

They handed over a memorandum of grievances to the provincial Human Settlements Department.

Most of the residents who marched in the CBD on Wednesday live in low-cost houses and flats owned by Communicare, a company that owns about 3,300 rental units across Cape Town.

The 67-year-old pensioner Linda Titi says she had to move out of her retirement home in Ruyterwacht after Communicare apparently increased the rent to match market-related prices.

Titi, who is now living with her daughter, says she's not the only elderly resident who's been forced to move.

“The other people don’t know what to do, they’re sick and tired. Where must we go?”

Residents believe Communicare's new initiative called Goodfind Properties is the reason for the hike in rent.

Eyewitness News has not yet received a response for comment from Communicare, although on its website it says Goodfind Properties will be responsible for managing a number of its properties and tenants.

It adds the project will provide "an attractive housing option to a younger, more upwardly mobile audience."

