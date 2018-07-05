Reports of cash-in-transit heist in Boksburg

Residents and motorists have reported hearing explosions and gunfire just after 6 am on Thursday morning.

JOHANNESBURG – There are reports of a possible cash in transit heist on Atlas Road in Boksburg.

It’s unclear whether anyone was injured but this man says he witnessed a shooting.

“I was right in the middle of that, then there was a private security company with a Toyota Hilux, white man shooting right behind where we were... shooting towards the cash-in-transit van. We couldn’t see the van because there was smoke all over.”

Another witness says he lives close by.

“From about 5:55 am until probably 6:05 am or longer, there has been automatic fire explosions coming from about 4 km from my house.”