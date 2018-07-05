Radebe says IPPs will create over 100K job over 20 years
The Independent Power Producers have come under heavy criticism from unions who say they will lead to job losses in the mining sector.
CAPE TOWN - Energy Minister Jeff Radebe says South Africa’s renewable energy programme will create over 100,000 full-time employment opportunities over 20 years.
Radebe says only the Renewable Energy Power Producer Procurement Programme has commenced with construction and operation of Independent Power Producers (IPPs), so far.
Radebe was responding to a parliamentary question from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on the number of jobs that will be created at each Independent Power Producer company which has had its bid approved by his department.
IPPs have come under heavy criticism from unions who say they will lead to job losses in the mining sector.
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA went as far as taking Radebe to court, claiming the implementation of the IPP contracts, valued at R56 billion, will lead to more than 40,000 job losses in coal mines and other secondary industries.
But this won’t be the case, according to Radebe, saying it is envisaged that the 112 projects will create 114,266 “job years” over the construction period and the 20-year operations period.
A “job year” is equivalent to a full-time employment opportunity for one person for one year.
The Northern Cape will have the highest number of projects at 59 followed by the Eastern Cape with 17 projects.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Cyril Ramaphosa: ANC is in Zuma’s blood
-
Xolani Gwala in remission from cancer, family overwhelmed by support
-
'Sars inquiry driven by Gordhan-led group wanting to capture it'
-
5 people injured in gas explosion at CT shopping centre
-
'Leave our land or face a war with the Zulu nation'
-
1 dead in Boksburg cash heist bid
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.