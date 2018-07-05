Provincial Social Development Depts slam Sassa over grants debacle

Departmental heads told Parliament the agency has failed to communicate the problems efficiently with beneficiaries, and that it's them who have to do damage control.

CAPE TOWN – Various provincial Social Development Departments has slammed South African Social Security Agency (Sassa)'s handling of this week's payment debacle that has left thousands of beneficiaries in the lurch.

Departmental heads on Wednesday told Parliament's social development portfolio committee the agency has failed to communicate the problems efficiently with beneficiaries, and that it's them who have to do damage control when Sassa can't pay grants.

Thousands of beneficiaries have had to brave the cold and long queues this week, waiting on Sassa to resolve technical glitches so they can receive their money.

The head of KwaZulu-Natal's Social Development Department Nokuthula Khanyile says Sassa is ignoring input from her department.

But that it has to smooth the waters when problems arise.

“Myself and my MEC had to intervene because people were threatening to burn down the main Post office in Pietermaritzburg.”

In the Northern Cape, head of department Drienie Samson says while glitches are reasonable to expect, grant recipients were not forewarned.

“There was devastation from the people as to whether they would get their monies because the Post Office ran out of funds.”

Members of Parliament have also complained that Sassa staff are rude.

They say it's unreasonable to expect the elderly to remember a personal identification number to access their grant using the new Sassa card.

Meanwhile, Sassa says the bulk of delayed social grant payments have now been made to recipients.

Sassa national spokesperson Kgomotso Diseko said: “We have resolved a big chunk of that problem and by 4 pm yesterday, we had already paid over 65% of those 700,000 beneficiaries.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)