Off-duty Delft officer (22) shot dead
Constable Vuyo Mkhosana attached to Delft SA Police Service (SAPS) was shot in the head on Wednesday night.
CAPE TOWN - A police officer has been shot and killed in Mfuleni.
Constable Vuyo Mkhosana attached to Delft SA Police Service was shot in the head on Wednesday night.
The 22-year-old officer was off-duty at the time.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “The Western Cape provincial management expresses shock about the killing of a police member in Mfuleni last night. They also express their heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Constable Vuyo Mkhosana.”
Meanwhile, a man was shot in the head in Ocean View earlier on Thursday.
A 31-year-old man was shot dead in the area over the weekend.
It's unclear whether these shootings were gang-related.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
