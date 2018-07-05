Off-duty Delft officer (22) shot dead

Constable Vuyo Mkhosana attached to Delft SA Police Service (SAPS) was shot in the head on Wednesday night.

Constable Vuyo Mkhosana attached to Delft SA Police Service was shot in the head on Wednesday night.

The 22-year-old officer was off-duty at the time.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “The Western Cape provincial management expresses shock about the killing of a police member in Mfuleni last night. They also express their heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Constable Vuyo Mkhosana.”

Meanwhile, a man was shot in the head in Ocean View earlier on Thursday.

A 31-year-old man was shot dead in the area over the weekend.

It's unclear whether these shootings were gang-related.

