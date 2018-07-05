MLA wants quick response from NPA over arrest of Indian PM

The association wants Narendra Modi arrested when he attends the Brics summit for his alleged involvement in war crimes and human rights violations in Kashmir

JOHANNESBURG – The Muslim Lawyers Association (MLA) says it is hoping for a favourable response from the National Directorate Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regarding the arrest of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The association wants Modi arrested when he attends the Brics summit later this month in Johannesburg for his alleged involvement in war crimes and human rights violations in Kashmir.

The association’s Yousha Tayob says they are working on similar action against Chinese president Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I’m also currently working on a similar case in respect of Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin who are also scheduled to visit South Africa for the Brics Summit. Our South African authorities have an established obligation to investigate through the law which still applies.”