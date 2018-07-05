Popular Topics
MLA wants quick response from NPA over arrest of Indian PM

The association wants Narendra Modi arrested when he attends the Brics summit for his alleged involvement in war crimes and human rights violations in Kashmir

FILE: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi & leader of the Bharatiya Janata party gestures as he addresses a state assembly election rally in the village of Andawa on the outskirts of Allahabad on 20 February 2017. Picture: AFP.
FILE: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi & leader of the Bharatiya Janata party gestures as he addresses a state assembly election rally in the village of Andawa on the outskirts of Allahabad on 20 February 2017. Picture: AFP.
17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Muslim Lawyers Association (MLA) says it is hoping for a favourable response from the National Directorate Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regarding the arrest of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The association wants Modi arrested when he attends the Brics summit later this month in Johannesburg for his alleged involvement in war crimes and human rights violations in Kashmir.

The association’s Yousha Tayob says they are working on similar action against Chinese president Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I’m also currently working on a similar case in respect of Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin who are also scheduled to visit South Africa for the Brics Summit. Our South African authorities have an established obligation to investigate through the law which still applies.”

