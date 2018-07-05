Malema supports King Zwelithini on land reform

EFF leader Julius Malema says King Zwelithini’s imbizo must be viewed as part of the contribution to the land debate currently going on in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has appeared to defend Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s remarks during the land imbizo, saying the Zulu monarch’s remarks are nothing compared to what white people said during public hearings on land expropriation without compensation.

Malema was speaking during a joint briefing between the EFF and the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) following a meeting between the organisations.

On Wednesday, King Zwelithini warned against provoking the Zulu nation, saying KwaZulu-Natal is prepared to become its own state if the government continues to consider taking land away from the Ingonyama Trust.

#EFFBriefing Julius Malema calls King GoodWill Zwelithini’s Imbizo yesterday’s as “the most progressive meeting as it prepared for public hearings on expropriation of land” , says some white people have said provocative things during hearings. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 5, 2018

Malema says King Zwelithini’s imbizo must be viewed as part of the contribution to the land debate currently going on in the country.

“Why should everybody else speak and yet the king can’t speak? Actually, we see the king’s meeting as the most progressive meeting because they’re preparing to receive the public hearings of Parliament, which are going to KZN.”

He says while attending the public hearings on expropriation of land without compensation, he heard stronger and more provocative comments.

“We’ve heard the Boers declaring civil war; that anyone who touches our land, there will be blood on the floor.”

#ImbizoKaZulu [WATCH] King Zwelithini issues a veiled threat saying they are ready for whatever may come their way and the thought of even taking away under Ingonyama should not even considered by government. ZN pic.twitter.com/Fjz0Vk0gXm — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 4, 2018

He says even the threat by the king that KZN is prepared to become an independent state must be regarded as a contribution.

Malema says if that comes to pass it will happen through democratic means.

WATCH: The EFF two-part press conference

