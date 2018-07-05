Malema supports King Zwelithini on land reform
EFF leader Julius Malema says King Zwelithini’s imbizo must be viewed as part of the contribution to the land debate currently going on in the country.
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has appeared to defend Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s remarks during the land imbizo, saying the Zulu monarch’s remarks are nothing compared to what white people said during public hearings on land expropriation without compensation.
Malema was speaking during a joint briefing between the EFF and the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) following a meeting between the organisations.
On Wednesday, King Zwelithini warned against provoking the Zulu nation, saying KwaZulu-Natal is prepared to become its own state if the government continues to consider taking land away from the Ingonyama Trust.
#EFFBriefing Julius Malema calls King GoodWill Zwelithini’s Imbizo yesterday’s as “the most progressive meeting as it prepared for public hearings on expropriation of land” , says some white people have said provocative things during hearings.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 5, 2018
Malema says King Zwelithini’s imbizo must be viewed as part of the contribution to the land debate currently going on in the country.
“Why should everybody else speak and yet the king can’t speak? Actually, we see the king’s meeting as the most progressive meeting because they’re preparing to receive the public hearings of Parliament, which are going to KZN.”
He says while attending the public hearings on expropriation of land without compensation, he heard stronger and more provocative comments.
“We’ve heard the Boers declaring civil war; that anyone who touches our land, there will be blood on the floor.”
#ImbizoKaZulu [WATCH] King Zwelithini issues a veiled threat saying they are ready for whatever may come their way and the thought of even taking away under Ingonyama should not even considered by government. ZN pic.twitter.com/Fjz0Vk0gXm— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 4, 2018
He says even the threat by the king that KZN is prepared to become an independent state must be regarded as a contribution.
Malema says if that comes to pass it will happen through democratic means.
WATCH: The EFF two-part press conference
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
Cyril Ramaphosa: ANC is in Zuma’s blood
-
Malema says Ramaphosa to blame for continued rise in petrol prices
-
Kgalema Motlanthe accused of swearing at Zulu nation
-
New Beaufort West mayor stands by coalition agreement with ANC
-
Vincent Smith says Malema & Lekota have smoked the peace pipe
-
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa addresses Ghana state visit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.