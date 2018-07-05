Popular Topics
Malema supports King Zwelithini on land reform

EFF leader Julius Malema says King Zwelithini’s imbizo must be viewed as part of the contribution to the land debate currently going on in the country.

FILE: EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter
FILE: EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter
41 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has appeared to defend Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s remarks during the land imbizo, saying the Zulu monarch’s remarks are nothing compared to what white people said during public hearings on land expropriation without compensation.

Malema was speaking during a joint briefing between the EFF and the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) following a meeting between the organisations.

On Wednesday, King Zwelithini warned against provoking the Zulu nation, saying KwaZulu-Natal is prepared to become its own state if the government continues to consider taking land away from the Ingonyama Trust.

Malema says King Zwelithini’s imbizo must be viewed as part of the contribution to the land debate currently going on in the country.

“Why should everybody else speak and yet the king can’t speak? Actually, we see the king’s meeting as the most progressive meeting because they’re preparing to receive the public hearings of Parliament, which are going to KZN.”

He says while attending the public hearings on expropriation of land without compensation, he heard stronger and more provocative comments.

“We’ve heard the Boers declaring civil war; that anyone who touches our land, there will be blood on the floor.”

He says even the threat by the king that KZN is prepared to become an independent state must be regarded as a contribution.

Malema says if that comes to pass it will happen through democratic means.

WATCH: The EFF two-part press conference

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

