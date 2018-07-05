Malema says Ramaphosa to blame for continued rise in petrol prices

EFF leader Julius Malema says they call on the people of South Africa to reject President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC by voting them out of power in 2019.

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has blamed President Cyril Ramaphosa for the continued rise in petrol prices, saying it’s a sign that he doesn't care about the poor.

Malema made the comments during a briefing at the EFF headquarters on Thursday afternoon.

“By raising petrol prices after all other taxes on individuals, the Ramaphosa government is doing everything to milk the poor of their last cents. We call on the people of South Africa to reject Ramaphosa and the ANC by voting them out of power in 2019.”

On Wednesday, the African National Congress called on the government to increase the country’s petrol reserves and consider freezing or decreasing the fuel levy, saying the rate at which the costs are increasing is unbearable and directly impacts on the lives of the poor.

WATCH: The EFF two-part press conference

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)