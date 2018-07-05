Malema says Ramaphosa to blame for continued rise in petrol prices
EFF leader Julius Malema says they call on the people of South Africa to reject President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC by voting them out of power in 2019.
JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has blamed President Cyril Ramaphosa for the continued rise in petrol prices, saying it’s a sign that he doesn't care about the poor.
Malema made the comments during a briefing at the EFF headquarters on Thursday afternoon.
“By raising petrol prices after all other taxes on individuals, the Ramaphosa government is doing everything to milk the poor of their last cents. We call on the people of South Africa to reject Ramaphosa and the ANC by voting them out of power in 2019.”
On Wednesday, the African National Congress called on the government to increase the country’s petrol reserves and consider freezing or decreasing the fuel levy, saying the rate at which the costs are increasing is unbearable and directly impacts on the lives of the poor.
WATCH: The EFF two-part press conference
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
1 dead in Boksburg cash heist bid
-
Cyril Ramaphosa: ANC is in Zuma’s blood
-
'Leave our land or face a war with the Zulu nation'
-
Xolani Gwala in remission from cancer, family overwhelmed by support
-
King Zwelithini: It’s painful to be led by thieves & hypocrites
-
Traditional leaders back EFF's approach on land reform
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.