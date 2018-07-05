[LISTEN] Why do mothers abandon their babies?

Radio 702 | Pam Wilson of the National Adoption Coalition SA says the prevalence of child abandonment in the country is an indication of South Africa's socio-economic situation.

JOHANNESBURG – At least 3,500 babies have been abandoned annually in South Africa.

Pam Wilson, the spokesperson for the National Adoption Coalition SA (NACSA), says the prevalence of child abandonment in the country is an indication of South Africa's socio-economic situation.

Wilson says many mothers are living in extreme poverty. She spoke to Talk Radio 702’s Azania Mosaka about this concerning matter.

“Mothers that we have spoken to who have abandoned...it's often as if they dissociate themselves from it, that they do not see themselves as the perpetrator of the child abandonment but rather as victims of their own situation. They are so disempowered that they do not see that what they are doing is necessarily wrong.”

