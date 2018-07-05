[LISTEN] State intelligence agencies spied on journalists - R2K
Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702’s Karima Brown speaks to the R2K campaign on their report exposing state surveillance of journalists.
JOHANNESBURG – Advocacy group Right2Know (R2K) has this week released a report detailing how local journalists have been spied on by various state security agencies and the private sector.
The report, Spooked - Surveillance of Journalists in South Africa, takes a look at 10 case studies involving investigative journalists from several media houses who exposed major corruption and how they were spied on.
Talk Radio 702’s Karima Brown spoke to R2K Campaign spokesperson Murray Hunter who says the possible reasons for the surveillance could be that intelligence structures are trying to clamp down on whistle-blowers.
“These state entities are trying to figure out who is leaking information and they can do so by tapping the phones of journalists, identifying their sources and taking action from there.”
Listen to the audio above for more.
