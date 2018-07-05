[LISTEN] New taxi app to take on Uber & Taxify

Radio 702 | Emergency Taxi founder Prince Pirikisi says his app will help curb the spread of fighting between the metered taxi operators and e-hailing services.

JOHANNESBURG – With the ongoing battle between e-hailing services and metered taxi operators, a Zimbabwean-born IT entrepreneur has created an app-based service to help the operators compete with popular services like Uber and Taxify.

Prince Pirikisi says his app called Emergency Taxi will help curb the spread of fighting between the metered taxi operators and e-hailing services.

Pirikisi says it does almost the same thing that Uber and Taxify do and can be downloaded on Android and he already has 210 metered taxi operators that have signed up to use Emergency Taxi.

“E-hailing is when you use an app to call a taxi, and hailing is where you can call a call centre and they dispatch a taxi for you.”

Listen to the audio above for more.