[LISTEN] Ex-stockbroker & author Jordan Belfort on sex, drugs & starting over

JOHANNESBURG - Former stockbroker Jordan Belfort is an American author and motivational speaker.

He shot to mainstream fame when his memoir The Wolf of Wall Street was adapted into a film in 2013.

In 1999, he pleaded guilty to fraud and related crimes in connection with stock-market manipulation and running a boiler room as part of a penny-stock scam.

Belfort talks on Talk Radio 702 about his heydays, what went wrong and becoming a motivational speaker.

For more information listen to the audio above.