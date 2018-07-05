'Leave our land or face a war with the Zulu nation'

Zulu King Zwelithini is denying that he is beating the drums of war by calling on his subjects to defend land under the Ingonyama Trust.

DURBAN – In a scathing attack against the government, King Goodwill Zwelithini says it should not even think about taking away land under the Ingonyama Trust or else face a war with the Zulu nation.

The Zulu King is denying that he is beating the drums of war by calling on his subjects to defend land under the Ingonyama Trust.

It was a rallying call by the King who continuously warned government not to provoke the Zulu nation.

He’s called on all his subjects to think deeply about how this land should be protected and always remember that wherever they are, they are Zulu first, irrespective of whatever profession they may be in.

Again, King Zwelithini has threatened that KwaZulu-Natal is prepared to become its own state if government continues to ignore their cries.

At the same time, the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) says the majority of people living in KwaZulu-Natal on the land controlled by the King have no problem with having an individual right of ownership.

Contralesa's Nkosi Nhlakanipho Maphumulo said: “The majority of the people living on that land don’t have a problem. I’m talking about the majority, you cannot tell me about a small minority of people who want to impose their own way on us, that cannot happen. We live in a democracy here.”