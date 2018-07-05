Popular Topics
King Zwelithini: It’s painful to be led by thieves & hypocrites

King Goodwill Zwelithini had strong words for his detractors, especially those calling for land under the Ingonyama Trust to be transferred to the hands of the state.

FILE: A screengrab picture of Zulu King, Goodwill Zwelithini.
3 minutes ago

ULUNDI – Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini says it’s painful to be led by thieves and hypocrites who pretend to love their voters but instead stab them in the back.

On Wednesday, Zwelithini had strong words for his detractors, especially those calling for land under the Ingonyama Trust to be transferred to the hands of the state.

Tensions have been sparked by the report by the high-level panel led by former president Kgalema Motlanthe.

While the report is still under review in Parliament, the Zulu King has issued a stern warning to the African National Congress (ANC)-led government not to provoke him on this issue otherwise he’ll be forced to go to war.

As a part of the plans to stop the land under the Ingonyama Trust from being taken away, King Zwelithini has called on his subjects to think deeply about who they give their vote to and consider how much longer they plan to endure being taken for granted by politicians.

The king seems to be repeating what happened in 2000 when AmaKhosi threatened to call on their followers to withhold their vote from the ANC during elections.

This sentiment has been echoed by Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi who says they are still waiting for Chapter 7 and 12 of the Constitution to be amended to more clearly define the role, powers and functions of traditional leadership.

Buthelezi also spoke about how he took exception to the fact that not a single ANC member called Motlanthe to order when referring to traditional leaders as “village tinpot dictators” during its land summit earlier this year.

