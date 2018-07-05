Popular Topics
I’m ready to play role in new Beaufort West’s administration - Prince

Truman Prince is back in the office after the KDF and ANC joined forces to vote in favour of a motion of no confidence in the town’s DA leadership.

FILE: Beaufort West Deputy Mayor Truman Prince. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Beaufort West Deputy Mayor Truman Prince. Picture: EWN.
21 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Beaufort West Deputy Mayor Truman Prince says he’s ready to play a role in the Karoo town’s new administration.

Prince is back in the office after the Karoo Democratic Front and the African National Congress joined forces to vote in favour of a motion of no confidence in the town’s Democratic Alliance (DA) leadership, which was reinstated via a court ruling.

Noel Constable took over the reins from DA Mayor Japie van der Linde.

Charismatic Prince always seems to navigate himself back to Beaufort West’s municipal offices.

The 54-year-old has come under fire on several occasions for alleged corruption, and he also faced assault charges.

Prince is a former Beaufort West mayor and Central Karoo District Municipal manager.

“My role here, as the deputy mayor, is to assist, give guidance and use my knowledge, as a local government experienced person, to better the circumstances of our people in Beaufort West.”

Mayor Constable says there will be a renewed focus on the socio-economic needs of the town's residents.

“The people of Beaufort West will be part and parcel of what we’re going to do; all the projects, their implementation and services. It will give them the delivery of the services, they will have the opportunity to hold us accountable for what we do in the area.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA