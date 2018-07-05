I’m ready to play role in new Beaufort West’s administration - Prince
Truman Prince is back in the office after the KDF and ANC joined forces to vote in favour of a motion of no confidence in the town’s DA leadership.
CAPE TOWN - Beaufort West Deputy Mayor Truman Prince says he’s ready to play a role in the Karoo town’s new administration.
Prince is back in the office after the Karoo Democratic Front and the African National Congress joined forces to vote in favour of a motion of no confidence in the town’s Democratic Alliance (DA) leadership, which was reinstated via a court ruling.
Noel Constable took over the reins from DA Mayor Japie van der Linde.
Charismatic Prince always seems to navigate himself back to Beaufort West’s municipal offices.
The 54-year-old has come under fire on several occasions for alleged corruption, and he also faced assault charges.
Prince is a former Beaufort West mayor and Central Karoo District Municipal manager.
“My role here, as the deputy mayor, is to assist, give guidance and use my knowledge, as a local government experienced person, to better the circumstances of our people in Beaufort West.”
Mayor Constable says there will be a renewed focus on the socio-economic needs of the town's residents.
“The people of Beaufort West will be part and parcel of what we’re going to do; all the projects, their implementation and services. It will give them the delivery of the services, they will have the opportunity to hold us accountable for what we do in the area.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
Cyril Ramaphosa: ANC is in Zuma’s blood
-
Malema supports King Zwelithini on land reform
-
Malema says Ramaphosa to blame for continued rise in petrol prices
-
ANC: Carl Niehaus didn't represent our views at land imbizo
-
Contralesa OK with being associated with ‘progressive & robust’ EFF
-
Kgalema Motlanthe accused of swearing at Zulu nation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.