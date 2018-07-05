Hawks seek help locating 4 alleged drug syndicate suspects

It's understood the men, who operated in North West and Gauteng, were arrested in 2009 and appeared in court on racketeering and drug dealing charges.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks are searching for four suspects who are believed to be part of a transnational drug syndicate which operated around the North West and Gauteng.

It's understood the men were arrested in 2009 and appeared in court on racketeering and drug dealing charges.

They were granted bail but failed to appear in court for their trial which was scheduled for May this year.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says a warrant for their arrests has been issued.

“We are now seeking assistance from the public in terms of locating these four [and] that they are brought back to face the charges they have been charged with. As such, we make an appeal to communities or anyone who might know them, to call the investigating officer.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)