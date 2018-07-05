Popular Topics
Hawks rule out terrorism as motive in Malmesbury attack

Two people died in the knife attack, while the attacker was later killed by police during a stand-off in June.

FILE: The Malmesbury mosque where an armed attacker murdered two men and assaulted others during morning prayer. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
FILE: The Malmesbury mosque where an armed attacker murdered two men and assaulted others during morning prayer. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
34 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The Hawks have ruled out terrorism as the motive in Malmesbury mosque attack.

Two people died in the knife attack, while the attacker was later killed by police during a stand-off in June.

He's been identified as 23-year-old Somali national Nur Arawal.

Arawal was an outpatient at Bellville’s Karl Bremer Psychiatric Hospital.

VIDEO: Malmesbury community shocked by mosque attack

