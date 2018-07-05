Hawks rule out terrorism as motive in Malmesbury attack

Alleged taxi violence in Pretoria CBD
Two people died in the knife attack, while the attacker was later killed by police during a stand-off in June.
CAPE TOWN – The Hawks have ruled out terrorism as the motive in Malmesbury mosque attack.
Two people died in the knife attack, while the attacker was later killed by police during a stand-off in June.
He's been identified as 23-year-old Somali national Nur Arawal.
Arawal was an outpatient at Bellville’s Karl Bremer Psychiatric Hospital.
