Hawks rule out terrorism as motive in Malmesbury attack

Two people died in the knife attack, while the attacker was later killed by police during a stand-off in June.

CAPE TOWN – The Hawks have ruled out terrorism as the motive in Malmesbury mosque attack.

He's been identified as 23-year-old Somali national Nur Arawal.

Arawal was an outpatient at Bellville’s Karl Bremer Psychiatric Hospital.

