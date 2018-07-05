Group of Free State farmers still open to sharing land with employees
The leadership of a group called Free State Agriculture has made submissions to Parliament’s constitutional review committee not to have the section amended.
JOHANNESBURG – A group of farmers from the Free State have told Eyewitness News how even though they do not agree with the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution, they are still open to sharing the land with their black employees.
Parliamentary delegations were in the province and in Mpumalanga this week for oral submissions on whether to amend the section which deals with the expropriation of land.
Tommie Esterhuyse says in his organisation, they have had a number of success stories where farmers out of their free will decided to give land to workers.
He says this is part of the process of restoring dignity to those who were once wronged.
“We’ve got a project; it’s been going on for years now. In Frankfort, a farmer bought two farms and gave them to his workers so that they can farm there.”
Esterhuyse says, unfortunately, this process cannot be regulated by the government.
He says he is certain if his organisation could succeed in encouraging as many farmers to give a portion of their land to their workers, they could save the country from a food security crisis which he says would be imminent if Section 25 of the Constitution would be amended.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
