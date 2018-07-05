Govt losing R7bn a year due to illegal tobacco traders - study
The study, which is the first of its kind, also shows that around 8,000 jobs are at risk from the sale of illicit cigarettes with tax-compliant companies at risk of closing.
JOHANNESBURG - The Tobacco Institute of Southern Africa has commissioned independent research on the illicit tobacco industry and has found that the government is losing around R7 billion a year to illegal traders.
Global research company Ipsos has found the “non-organised” trade sells 79.7% of all cigarettes in South Africa.
The study, which is the first of its kind, also shows that around 8,000 jobs are at risk from the sale of illicit cigarettes with tax-compliant companies at risk of closing.
The Tobacco Institute’s Francois van der Merwe says this has been a problem for a long time, and they’re hoping to work with the South African Revenue Service to clamp down on the illegal trade of cigarettes.
“The government is losing at least R7 billion. We are bleeding to death and if something is not done, seriously, there’s going to be a lose-lose situation in this country. That’s why I’m willing to do this publicly.”
The Tobacco Institute of Southern Africa says the illicit cigarette industry is not only costing the country billions, but also impacts on jobs and investors.
Van der Merwe says investigations into the illicit trade need to be stepped up.
“The market is constant. Consumption is constant. Everybody recognises that. The legal industry is bleeding, so it must mean the illicit is growing at the expense of the taxpayers, tobacco farmers and companies investing in this country, and that’s not right.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Business
-
NUM calls for document legally binding mines on safety, health
-
Reserve Bank to announce way forward for VBS Bank
-
ANC calls on govt to take lead in addressing economic crisis
-
#RandReport: Rand eases amid global trade worries
-
Sassa: Payment systems starting to stabilise
-
Sarb confirms Treasury guarantee of up to R100k for VBS retail depositors
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.