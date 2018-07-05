Gas explodes at CT shopping centre

Fire and Rescue’s Theo Layne says one person has burn wounds, so far, but there are multiple patients.

CAPE TOWN - Fire and Rescue has confirmed there’s been a gas explosion at Gardens Shopping Centre in Cape Town’s City Bowl.

At least one person has been injured.

Fire and Rescue’s Theo Layne said: “There was an explosion. There’s one person who has burn wounds, so far, but there are multiple patients.”

