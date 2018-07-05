Engineers working to stop overflowing of Lwandle dam

Councillor Anda Ntsodo says officials have since identified the problem and will now start making structural changes to them dam.

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town says engineers have devised a plan to stop water from an overflowing dam in Lwandle from flowing into streets and people's homes.

About 15 homes were affected by flooding following heavy rain last week.

Councillor Anda Ntsodo says officials have since identified the problem and will now start making structural changes to the dam.

Ntsodo says residents have, however, exacerbated the problem.

“The most important thing that complicates the matter is that the members of the public have constructed in front of the stormwater pit where there is a little of concrete which prevents water from draining into this inland.”

Ntsodo says dumping is also a major problem.

“Another problem that’s causing the canals to overflow is the rubbish and other dumped material that is blocking the stormwater drains along our roads and also blocks the canal. The blockage prevents water from draining away and result in flooding of roads. The public is urged to get rid of their refuse appropriately.”

