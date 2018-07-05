Engineers working to stop overflowing of Lwandle dam
Councillor Anda Ntsodo says officials have since identified the problem and will now start making structural changes to them dam.
CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town says engineers have devised a plan to stop water from an overflowing dam in Lwandle from flowing into streets and people's homes.
About 15 homes were affected by flooding following heavy rain last week.
Councillor Anda Ntsodo says officials have since identified the problem and will now start making structural changes to the dam.
Ntsodo says residents have, however, exacerbated the problem.
“The most important thing that complicates the matter is that the members of the public have constructed in front of the stormwater pit where there is a little of concrete which prevents water from draining into this inland.”
Ntsodo says dumping is also a major problem.
“Another problem that’s causing the canals to overflow is the rubbish and other dumped material that is blocking the stormwater drains along our roads and also blocks the canal. The blockage prevents water from draining away and result in flooding of roads. The public is urged to get rid of their refuse appropriately.”
WATCH: Capetonians endure a cold snap
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.