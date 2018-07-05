Contralesa OK with being associated with ‘progressive & robust’ EFF

So, could this mean Contralesa will back the EFF next year?

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) says it’s comfortable with being associated with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), saying those asking whether the organisation will support the red berets in 2019’s elections must wait and see.

The organisation held what its dubbed “a historic meeting” with the EFF on Thursday.

Contralesa is not happy with the African national congress (ANC) after former President Kgalema Motlanthe called traditional leaders “tinpot village dictators”.

This, some may argue, has led to “a cosying up” of the organisation to the EFF.

The organisation’s president chief Mathibela Mokoena explains the sudden close relationship.

“There’ve never, in any given platform, insulted our kings, queens and traditional leaders by calling us village tinpot dictators.”

“As the SG says, watch the space.”

The organisation says it’s comfortable to associate itself with the party, calling the party progressive and robust.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)