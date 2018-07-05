Committee ‘overwhelmed’ by public response from land hearings

Parliamentary delegations have been on a national roadshow to hear submissions on whether to amend Section 25 of the Constitution, which deals with land expropriation.

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament’s Constitutional Review Committee says it’s been overwhelmed by the response from the public at the land hearings so far.

So far, the committee has been in Limpopo, the Northern Cape, Mpumalanga and the Free State.

Hearings will resume on 17 July in the North West.

Committee chair Vincent Smith says the number of submissions, so far, have surpassed their expectations and the quality of arguments has been commendable.

“I really think that we underestimated the interest that South Africans have in this process. In our planning, we anticipated no more than 350 people per event and in every event, we’ve had more.”

