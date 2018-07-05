Committee ‘overwhelmed’ by public response from land hearings
Parliamentary delegations have been on a national roadshow to hear submissions on whether to amend Section 25 of the Constitution, which deals with land expropriation.
JOHANNESBURG - Parliament’s Constitutional Review Committee says it’s been overwhelmed by the response from the public at the land hearings so far.
Parliamentary delegations have been on a national roadshow to hear submissions on whether to amend Section 25 of the Constitution, which deals with land expropriation.
So far, the committee has been in Limpopo, the Northern Cape, Mpumalanga and the Free State.
Hearings will resume on 17 July in the North West.
Committee chair Vincent Smith says the number of submissions, so far, have surpassed their expectations and the quality of arguments has been commendable.
“I really think that we underestimated the interest that South Africans have in this process. In our planning, we anticipated no more than 350 people per event and in every event, we’ve had more.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Cyril Ramaphosa: ANC is in Zuma’s blood
-
Xolani Gwala in remission from cancer, family overwhelmed by support
-
'Sars inquiry driven by Gordhan-led group wanting to capture it'
-
5 people injured in gas explosion at CT shopping centre
-
[VIDEO] Northcliff shooting caught on camera
-
'Leave our land or face a war with the Zulu nation'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.