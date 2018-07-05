Child (3) dies after falling into pit toilet in Limpopo

It’s understood the incident occurred on Wednesday while the child was visiting a relative’s home in Moletji.

CAPE TOWN - A three-year-old child has died after falling into a pit toilet in Limpopo.

The police's Maphure Manamela said: “Circumstances leading to this tragic death are still under police investigation. Meanwhile, the provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba, who is saddened by the incident, has warned parents and guardians to be vigilant at all times to avoid these kinds of incidents from reoccurring.”

In 2014, five-year-old Michael Komape fell into a pit toilet and drowned at a Limpopo primary school.

His family is seeking nearly R3 million in damages in a matter currently underway in court.