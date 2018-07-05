Child (3) dies after falling into pit toilet in Limpopo
It’s understood the incident occurred on Wednesday while the child was visiting a relative’s home in Moletji.
CAPE TOWN - A three-year-old child has died after falling into a pit toilet in Limpopo.
It’s understood the incident occurred on Wednesday while the child was visiting a relative’s home in Moletji.
The police's Maphure Manamela said: “Circumstances leading to this tragic death are still under police investigation. Meanwhile, the provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba, who is saddened by the incident, has warned parents and guardians to be vigilant at all times to avoid these kinds of incidents from reoccurring.”
In 2014, five-year-old Michael Komape fell into a pit toilet and drowned at a Limpopo primary school.
His family is seeking nearly R3 million in damages in a matter currently underway in court.
Popular in Local
-
1 dead in Boksburg cash heist bid
-
'Leave our land or face a war with the Zulu nation'
-
Cyril Ramaphosa: ANC is in Zuma’s blood
-
Traditional leaders back EFF's approach on land reform
-
Xolani Gwala in remission from cancer, family overwhelmed by support
-
Witnesses describe scenes of botched Boksburg cash-in-transit heist
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.