Chantelle Matthyssen’s alleged killer has separate rape charge

CAPE TOWN - It's emerged the man accused of murdering Chantelle Matthyssen in Wellington also faces a rape charge in a separate matter.

Johan Williams appeared in the Wellington Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Detectives discovered the young mother's body at a Wellington farm on Monday. She was last seen alive leaving her Kuils River home on 23 June.

As Williams made his first court appearance, Matthyssen's family was preparing her funeral.

The service will take place at the Kalkfontein Primary School hall on Saturday and the deceased will be cremated.

Matthyssen and her family became friends with Williams in 2016 after he helped her and her son when they boarded the wrong train.

Last month, he allegedly lured the 21-year-old to Wellington claiming to have organised a job for her as a packer at a wine farm where his wife worked.

But her family became worried after they couldn't reach her and became even more suspicious when Williams continued to make up excuses for why they couldn't speak to her.

The National Prosecuting Authority has not been able to provide details about the separate rape charge against the accused.