Cabinet apologises to beneficiaries over Sassa technical glitch
Cabinet says it regrets the inconvenience caused as a result of technical problems with the South African Social Security Agency's new payment system.
CAPE TOWN - Cabinet has apologised to thousands of social grants beneficiaries who have been unable to access their funds this week.
Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu briefed ministers at a meeting on Thursday.
Cabinet says it regrets the inconvenience caused as a result of technical problems with the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa)’s new payment system.
Cabinet says it understands social grants are a lifeline for the most vulnerable members of society. And it regrets the inconveniences they've suffered this week.
Problems with the new IT system and its newly issued Sassa card, as it migrates the payment of grants to the Post Office, has affected at least 700,000 beneficiaries.
Shabangu has assured Cabinet most of the affected beneficiaries have been paid since the problems first arose on Sunday.
She says dedicated teams are working hard to stabilise the systems and to prevent a recurrence of delays in future payment cycles.
Sassa has pledged to ensure that all beneficiaries are paid by Friday.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
