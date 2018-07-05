BLSA calls on Sars to clamp down on illegal cigarette trade

JOHANNESBURG - Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) is calling on the South African Revenue Service (Sars) to immediately reinstate specialised units to clamp down on the illegal cigarette trade, saying it’s costing the country R7 billion a year in lost tax revenue.

It’s understood illegal cigarettes are sold for as little as R5 per pack at more than 100,000 shops nationwide.

BLSA has also called on Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene to investigate and inspect cigarette factories to find out who's involved in the trade.

Spokesperson Thebe Mabanga said: “This is clear evidence that the R50 billion shortfall was not the results only of the economic slowdown as it’s been suggested. But a man-made gap created by lack of enforcement, resulting from a decision to stop investigation and inspection of cigarettes factories.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)