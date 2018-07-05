Black Sash questions Sassa’s preparation for new payment cards

The organisation has been at the forefront of challenging unscrupulous practices against social grant beneficiaries.

CAPE TOWN - The Black Sash has questioned whether SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) carried out sufficient testing on its new payment cards, which has led to 700,000 beneficiaries unable to access their social grants this week.

It says the hiccups experienced this week has led many beneficiaries to blindly opt for a banking service linked to controversial social grants disburser, Cash Paymaster Services (CPS).

The Black Sash says it's unhappy about the way the elderly have been treated this week, especially the costs they've had to incur travelling back and forth to pay points to get their social grants.

The organisation's Evashnee Naidu says communication to beneficiaries has been poor, especially by the Post Office.

“Obviously, this may not have been able to be predicted, which also makes us very wary of what particular risk management and assessments Sassa have done to date.”

The Black Sash says it's concerned that frustrated beneficiaries have opted to apply for a banking card service offered by CPS's parent company, Net 1.

Naidu says beneficiaries may not be fully aware of the services they have signed up for and the related deductions that may be incurred.

