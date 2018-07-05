Ashwin Willemse bags masters degree from Wits
Willemse tweeted a picture of himself and wife, Michelle after his graduation from the University of the Witwatersrand.
JOHANNESBURG - SuperSport rugby analyst Ashwin Willemse on Thursday graduated with a Masters Degree of Management in Entrepreneurship and New Venture Creation with distinction.
The former Springbok World Cup-winning winger hasn’t been on the SuperSport screens in over a month following his infamous walkout during a live broadcast, accusing fellow analysts Naas Botha and Nick Mallet of patronising and undermining him.
SuperSport recently announced the findings of the investigation in which they said there was no racism involved in Willemse walking out. Willemse has since considered taking the matter to the Equality Court.
Congrats to @Ashwinwillemse – graduating today with a Masters of Management in Entrepreneurship and New Venture Creation, with Distinction! Wife Michelle also graduated with a Philosophy degree on Tuesday #WitsGrads #CoupleGoals 👏🏾👏🏾 #AshwinWillemse pic.twitter.com/DwKyHdbrqL— Wits_News (@Wits_News) July 5, 2018
