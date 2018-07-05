ANC: Carl Niehaus didn't represent our views at land imbizo
ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula says Niehaus was not representing their views and the controversial issue of the Ingonyama Trust and traditional land is yet to be resolved within the party.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has distanced itself from remarks made by the spokesperson of the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association’s Carl Niehaus at the land imbizo called by the Zulu king.
Niehaus said the statement by former president Kgalema Motlanthe that traditional leaders act like “village tinpot dictators” when it comes to land was unjustified.
He further said King Goodwill Zwelithini is supreme in KwaZulu-Natal.
ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula says Niehaus was not representing their views and the controversial issue of the Ingonyama Trust and traditional land is yet to be resolved within the party.
“Carl Niehaus has got no such a mandate to represent the ANC. He’s an MKMVA spokesperson, the ANC will speak for itself.
“Carl Niehaus erupted there like a volcano on his own. He must account to the people who mandated him [to speak there]. The ANC never mandated him to go and speak on its behalf.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
Cyril Ramaphosa: ANC is in Zuma’s blood
-
Malema supports King Zwelithini on land reform
-
Malema says Ramaphosa to blame for continued rise in petrol prices
-
Kgalema Motlanthe accused of swearing at Zulu nation
-
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa addresses Ghana state visit
-
Vincent Smith says Malema & Lekota have smoked the peace pipe
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.