ANC: Carl Niehaus didn't represent our views at land imbizo

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has distanced itself from remarks made by the spokesperson of the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association’s Carl Niehaus at the land imbizo called by the Zulu king.

Niehaus said the statement by former president Kgalema Motlanthe that traditional leaders act like “village tinpot dictators” when it comes to land was unjustified.

He further said King Goodwill Zwelithini is supreme in KwaZulu-Natal.

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula says Niehaus was not representing their views and the controversial issue of the Ingonyama Trust and traditional land is yet to be resolved within the party.

“Carl Niehaus has got no such a mandate to represent the ANC. He’s an MKMVA spokesperson, the ANC will speak for itself.

“Carl Niehaus erupted there like a volcano on his own. He must account to the people who mandated him [to speak there]. The ANC never mandated him to go and speak on its behalf.”

