ANC calls on govt to take lead in addressing economic crisis

The Energy Department cited the rand's weakness against the dollar as one of the reasons added to a fuel levy announced by National Treasury earlier in the year.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has called on the government it leads to address the country's economic issues as fuel prices continue to rise, putting pressure on millions of South Africans.

This follows Wednesday's fuel price hike that’s pushed the price of petrol to around R16 a litre.

There are also warnings of another possible fuel price increase next month.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says the party wants strong action to be taken to manage inflation.

“What we should be doing is to allow our cadres time to be able to consolidate whatever they could be able to work on so that measures that are required to deal with the situation as it presents itself are also assembled before the public.”

'SALARIES NOT MEETING LIVING COSTS'

On Wednesday, South African Federation of Trade Union (Saftu) said the working class will bear the brunt of the increases.

Saftu's Zwelinzima Vavi said the major concern is that salaries aren't going up.

“If you see a decline in the wages, can you imagine what will be the impact of the petrol increase a few weeks ago and tonight?”

The fuel hike is just one of the many increases that consumers face, municipal rates have gone up and food will eventually increase in the coming months.