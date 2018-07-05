ANC calls on govt to take lead in addressing economic crisis
The Energy Department cited the rand's weakness against the dollar as one of the reasons added to a fuel levy announced by National Treasury earlier in the year.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has called on the government it leads to address the country's economic issues as fuel prices continue to rise, putting pressure on millions of South Africans.
This follows Wednesday's fuel price hike that’s pushed the price of petrol to around R16 a litre.
The Energy Department cited the rand's weakness against the dollar as one of the reasons added to a fuel levy announced by National Treasury earlier in the year.
There are also warnings of another possible fuel price increase next month.
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says the party wants strong action to be taken to manage inflation.
“What we should be doing is to allow our cadres time to be able to consolidate whatever they could be able to work on so that measures that are required to deal with the situation as it presents itself are also assembled before the public.”
WATCH: Getting ready for price increases in July
'SALARIES NOT MEETING LIVING COSTS'
On Wednesday, South African Federation of Trade Union (Saftu) said the working class will bear the brunt of the increases.
Saftu's Zwelinzima Vavi said the major concern is that salaries aren't going up.
“If you see a decline in the wages, can you imagine what will be the impact of the petrol increase a few weeks ago and tonight?”
The fuel hike is just one of the many increases that consumers face, municipal rates have gone up and food will eventually increase in the coming months.
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.