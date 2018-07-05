Alleged taxi violence in Pretoria CBD
It's understood traffic is being diverted from Madiba Street to Lilian Ngoyi on Thursday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - There are reports of taxi violence in the Pretoria CBD.
This motorist says taxi drivers are fighting.
“The situation is just too bad, even the innocent bystanders are being beaten up by possibly fighting taxi guys. People are shooting each other here, apparently, it’s taxis waging war against each other.”
Pretoria CBD no go zone.— Les Da Chairman (@MrLesDaChairman) July 5, 2018
Van Der Walt / Lillian Ngoyi closed.
Prinsloo closed.
Madiba closed.@TrafficSA / @CityTshwane / @SollyMsimanga dintshang? pic.twitter.com/wYIjk688u4
#TaxiViolence in Pretoria CBD pic.twitter.com/bzseccrB9L— Daniel Mhlanga NEW ACCOUNT (@KDMhlanga) July 5, 2018
Police just confirmed that five taxi drivers were shot and wounded in the Pretoria CBD this morning. @pretorianews #TaxiViolence pic.twitter.com/nujmBadL8H— Comedian: James Chomi Ya Jeso (@ChomiYaJeso) July 5, 2018
