6 arrested after botched ATM robbery in Dobsonville
A gang of men targeted the cash machine in the Soweto suburb earlier on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested six suspects following an attempted robbery at an ATM in Dobsonville.
The police’s Vish Naidoo says at least six suspects are in custody following a botched attack on an ATM in Soweto.
Naidoo did not provide details about how the suspects were nabbed but put it down to the recently revealed strategy to combat aggravated robberies.
“These successes will highlight the stabilisation operation that we’ve been embarking on to prevent and combat these kinds of robberies, as well as to trace and arrest suspects who are responsible for committing these robberies.”
It’s understood a security guard was wounded in the attempted robbery.
The breakthrough in Soweto follows a deadly cash-in-transit heist in Boksburg on Thursday, which left several people, including a security guard wounded, as well as one of the criminals dead.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
