11 rescued after boat capsized in Knysna

CAPE TOWN - Eleven people have been rescued after a boat capsized in Knysna on Wednesday.

The passengers included six Dutch tourists and a German family of four.

The vessel's co-owner Chris Botes says the skipper was in the process of turning the boat around when a freak wave slammed into it.

“We are just glad that our safety protocols kicked in and paramedics were there. They are all fine.”

Botes adds two elderly passengers have been discharged from hospital where they were treated for shock and mild hypothermia.