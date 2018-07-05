1 suspect dies in Northcliff hijackings
It’s understood three suspects hijacked a woman while she was entering her home on Thursday afternoon, and fled the scene in her vehicle.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating a double hijacking in Northcliff, which left one suspect dead.
It’s understood three suspects hijacked a woman while she was entering her home on Thursday afternoon, and fled the scene in her vehicle.
Police say security guards sped after the criminals, who began shooting at the officers, before crashing into a tree.
One suspect hijacked another car to make his escape but crashed into a robot and died on the scene.
Gauteng’s police service spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza said: “Two suspects fled on foot, two other suspects are still at large and we’re looking for them.”
An eyewitness has described the scene as total chaos.
“The bullets started flying. Everybody started ducking and we have a couple of vagrants across the road who were lying flat and I thought there’d been shot. We all ducked [our way] back into the building because the bullets were flying all over.”
