Xolani and his family overwhelmed by messages of support from caring South Africans and praise his medical team.

Xolani and his family as well as 702 expressed thanks and gratitude for his healing and everyone's support during his battle with colon cancer.

Xolani's wife Peggy Sue Khumalo conveyed her gratitude to family, friends all who have supported her husband in his journey.

We want to take a moment first to thank each and every ONE of you for your love, prayers, healing light, support, comments, stories, goodies, emails... the list seems endless. We were completely OVERWHELMED the past 10 months by the sheer magnitude of love, caring, prayers and thoughtfulness that YOU have shown us. Peggy Sue Khumalo, wife of Xolani Gwala

Peggy Sue says Xolani’s surgery on 16 June was a success we the family is deeply indebted to his medical team, Dr Ogude, Dr Marumo, and his assistants for their "powerful bravery and humbleness for taking the risks they did given the complexity of Xolani’s cancer."

We are eternally thankful and humbled to share with you that last week the doctors confirmed that Xolani is now cancer free and is now in remission. We praise the greatness of our Lord for this wondrous miracle! Peggy Sue Khumalo, wife of Xolani Gwala

702 are delighted with Xolani's recovery.

Xolani is in remission and is back at home recovering from his last operation. We are all looking forward to having him back on the station once he has recovered. Thabisile Mbete, 702 Station Manager

Well-wishers were quick to express their positive support

This article first appeared on 702 : Xolani Gwala in remission from cancer, family overwhelmed by support