Wellington man accused of murdering woman (21) remanded in custody

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of murdering a 21-year-old woman in Wellington has been remanded in custody.

Johan Williams was arrested after Chantelle Matthyssen’s body was found under branches on a farm on Monday.

It’s alleged the accused, who is a family friend, lured her to Wellington with the promise of a job.

She was last seen alive leaving her Kuils River home on 23 June.

Williams has made a brief appearance in the Wellington Magistrate's Court, where the case has been postponed to 13 July. It’s also emerged the Wellington resident is also charged with rape relating to a separate matter.

It’s alleged Williams told Matthyssen that he had organised a job for her as a packer at a wine farm where his wife worked.

Matthyssen had known the 47-year-old man since 2016 when he helped her after she had taken the wrong train.

Matthyssen went to Wellington, but her family became worried after she stopped communicating with them a few days later.

Her mother Carol Petersen says when she contacted the accused he’d make up excuses for why her daughter was not available.

Petersen and her husband then contacted the police.

The cause of death has yet to be established.

