WC Human Settlements vows to respond to residents' concerns

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Human Settlements Department has promised to respond to demonstrators who marched in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Dozens of residents who live in low-cost housing and some backyard dwellers marched to the provincial legislature and handed over a memorandum of grievances to Human Settlements Department head Thando Mguli.

Those renting from Communicare claim the company has been forcing them out by increasing rent.

#CTHousing A group of residents from different areas across Cape Town is protesting against a social housing company. The protesters are headed to the WC legislature to hand over a memorandum. MM pic.twitter.com/RBddrjA8HH — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 4, 2018

Mguli says that's an issue for the Social Housing Regulatory Authority to look into, but he will address concerns by backyard dwellers about land and housing.

“We are busy doing purchases of land where we will be providing houses for people who are living in backyards. We appeal to people to cooperate [and] we are going to respond to you urgently.”

Eyewitness News has not yet received a response from Communicare.

The group is now in front of the provincial legislature building. MM pic.twitter.com/Wccg8I1OIl — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 4, 2018

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)