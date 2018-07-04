[WATCH LIVE] Sassa briefs Parliament on grants crisis
Beneficiaries have been issued new cards that should allow them to access their grants from Sassa and the Post Office.
JOHANNESBURG - As some South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiaries struggle to receive their grants, the agency's management is briefing Parliament on the reasons for the long queues at pay points and a strategy to deal with this challenge.
Earlier on Wednesday morning, Sassa said the new payment system crashed but that is expected the payment system to improve.
