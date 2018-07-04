Beneficiaries have been issued new cards that should allow them to access their grants from Sassa and the Post Office.

JOHANNESBURG - As some South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiaries struggle to receive their grants, the agency's management is briefing Parliament on the reasons for the long queues at pay points and a strategy to deal with this challenge.

Beneficiaries have been issued new cards that should allow them to access their grants from Sassa and the Post Office.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, Sassa said the new payment system crashed but that is expected the payment system to improve.

WATCH LIVE: Sassa briefs Parliament on grants crisis