Vincent Smith says Malema & Lekota have smoked the peace pipe

Chairperson of the Parliament's Joint Constitutional Review Committee Vincent Smith says the two politicians seem to have sorted out their differences.

CAPE TOWN – The chairperson of Parliament's Joint Constitutional Review Committee says Julius Malema and Mosiuoa Lekota have ironed out their differences.

The two party leaders clashed during a heated argument at a public hearing on land expropriation in Limpopo last week.

Chairperson of the committee Vincent Smith says the two politicians seem to have sorted out their differences.

Smith says the quality of arguments has been good on both sides, whether in support of land expropriation without compensation or against it.

He has also poured cold water over the fallout between Malema and Lekota during the Limpopo leg of the hearings.

“The issue around Malema and Lekota, that they’ve sorted it out amongst themselves. It was really a misunderstanding because I had asked everybody on the floor to assist me in running these meetings. I’m not running it alone as the chairperson, there are more than a thousand people.”

A delegation of the committee will on Thursday hold the last of the public hearings for Mpumalanga in Middelburg.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)