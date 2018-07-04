Vincent Smith says Malema & Lekota have smoked the peace pipe
Chairperson of the Parliament's Joint Constitutional Review Committee Vincent Smith says the two politicians seem to have sorted out their differences.
CAPE TOWN – The chairperson of Parliament's Joint Constitutional Review Committee says Julius Malema and Mosiuoa Lekota have ironed out their differences.
The two party leaders clashed during a heated argument at a public hearing on land expropriation in Limpopo last week.
Chairperson of the committee Vincent Smith says the two politicians seem to have sorted out their differences.
Smith says the quality of arguments has been good on both sides, whether in support of land expropriation without compensation or against it.
He has also poured cold water over the fallout between Malema and Lekota during the Limpopo leg of the hearings.
“The issue around Malema and Lekota, that they’ve sorted it out amongst themselves. It was really a misunderstanding because I had asked everybody on the floor to assist me in running these meetings. I’m not running it alone as the chairperson, there are more than a thousand people.”
A delegation of the committee will on Thursday hold the last of the public hearings for Mpumalanga in Middelburg.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
Kgalema Motlanthe accused of swearing at Zulu nation
-
Limpopo MEC Onicca Moloi resigns
-
Rasool: DA infighting doing all the work for ANC
-
DA worried service delivery in Beaufort West will suffer after mayor ousted
-
ANC-led alliance to hold long-awaited political council meeting
-
NW Health MEC slams DA over call to sell scrapped ambulances
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.